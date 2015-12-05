Katie Holmes on the holidays: 'I love family time'

There’s no place like Holmes for the holidays. Being surrounded by loved ones during this time of year is what the season is all about and Katie Holmes knows it. “I love family time during the holidays,” Katie told HELLO! at Ocean Drive's Art of the Party soiree on Friday in Miami Beach.

Photo: Getty Images for Global Citizen

The 36-year-old, who is mom to 9-year-old Suri Cruise, also shared some of their family traditions. “I'm the youngest of five, and I have a lot of nieces and nephews so it's really about celebrating with them and doing a lot of arts and crafts and baking and you know that kind of thing.”

Photo: Getty Images

Katie, who graces the cover of Ocean Drive’s December issue, looked red hot in an Azzedine Alaia dress with her hair styled by Ricardo Rojas, while attending the magazine’s annual event fêting her cover. The Dawson’s Creek actress is in South Florida this week taking in her first Art Basel experience. She said, “I'm really enjoying it, so it's so nice to be here.” Art she said is something important that she would like to instill in others.

The All We Had director was happy to be down in Miami, where she says, “I love going out to dinner [here]. I love going to the beach.” Though the weather put a bit of a damper on some of her plans. “This week I didn't really go to the beach.” Here's hoping the sun will come out tomorrow!