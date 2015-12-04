Naya Rivera on breastfeeding her son: ‘It’s hard but worth it’

Naya Rivera has been feeling pretty Glee-ful since welcoming her first child with husband Ryan Dorsey back in September. On her Moms&Babies blog for PEOPLE, the 28-year-old opened up about being a first time mom and the bond she shares with her son Josey through breastfeeding.

“Seeing Josey for the first time literally took my breath away,” she wrote. “Reality set in quickly when they placed him in my arms for the first time. This was my son, to have and to love, cuddle and oh wait … to feed.”

Photo:Getty Images for Giuseppe Zanotti

While she had received advice on newborn care and nutrition, the former Glee star revealed that when it came time to feed her newborn son, no one really explained breastfeeding to her. “Bottom line, it’s hard!” she said. “Breastfeeding is like finding out that all of a sudden you can get bacon from your elbow.”

Even though the experience of feeding her baby has been “a trip” and her bedroom has become “a haven for all things breast,” Naya admitted that it’s worth it.

A photo posted by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on Nov 26, 2015 at 8:15am PST

“The bond between a mother and baby when you’re breastfeeding is incredible and something no one else shares with your baby,” she penned. “There’s also something amazing about the fact that you are sustaining a human life solely with your body.”

The actress added, “The benefits of breast milk for babies far outweigh the negative side effects for Mom.”

Despite the challenges that come with being a first time mom, Naya wrote that the bond her little family of three shares “supersedes the lack of sleep” they all get.

“At the end of the day, when Josey smiles at us, it’s all worth it,” she said. “I’ve done a lot in my life and accomplished many things, but nothing I ever do will be as good as Josey. With him, I’ve done my best work.”