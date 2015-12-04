Kanye West is full of excitement! While accepting the Shoe of the Year Award, for his Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers at the Footwear News 29th Annual Achievement Awards Wednesday night in New York City, the 38-year-old rapper/designer shared that his and wife Kim Kardashian's son will make his debut soon.

"I'm waiting on my son to arrive any day now," the proud papa of North West, 2, said during his speech. "I look at my daughter and I look at my wife and she's rich and I don't plan on being broke. I'm so, so focused on creating."

The "Only One" singer admitted that the creating started after his infamous moment at the 2009 Video Music Awards with Taylor Swift. "After the infamous Taylor Swift moment, I did a little self-exile just to get away from paparazzi and have people not f--king with me constantly," he said. "First thing I did was go to Japan where the brainstorming started."

Kayne, who appeared extra casual in a black shirt and black jeans, also shared that the reason for his lack of dress up was because of Kim's absence. "I know a lot of you are thinking 'Where's his suit jacket?" he quipped to the audience, "But if my wife's not here, no suit jacket."

Kim's absence was for a really good reason. Earlier this week, Kim, 35, revealed that after a "painful" procedure, baby boy West is no longer breech so she is home in L.A. resting. "This weekend, I checked into the hospital and underwent a procedure called an external cephalic version (ECV), which is done to manually turn the baby from a breech position to a head-down position,” Kim explained via her website. "The baby is now in the 'right position.' It feels so good to not have the stress of thinking I need a C-section.”

Kim still celebrated with her hubby via social media, taking to her Instagram to congratulate him on his latest achievement. "So well deserved!!! Congrats babe on winning Shoe of the Year Award! I see how hard you work and how meaningful this award is! #JustGettingStarted #Yeezys #Adidas," she captioned the picture of a smiling Kanye at the podium.

Before leaving, Kanye had one more pearl of wisdom to share with creative minds all over the world. "Your job is to create while you are here," he told the crowd. "And if anything stalls that or gets in the way of that, we have to burn it to the f--king ground."