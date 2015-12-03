​Gwen Stefani shows off amazing nail art in honor of Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is one proud girlfriend. The No Doubt singer shared a congratulatory message for boyfriend Blake Shelton after he was honored with his first CMT Artist of the Year Award Wednesday night.

Photo: Instagram/@gwenstefani

The 46-year-old took to her Instagram to wish her country beau congratulations and a major compliment. She wrote, “Congrats @blakeshelton #cmtartistoftheyear #michaeljacksonofcountrymusic.” And attached to the flattering message? A video of nail art featuring the country crooner’s face. Perhaps the stylish mom is gathering inspiration for her next manicure.

Congrats ✨@blakeshelton #cmtartistoftheyear #michaeljacksonofcountrymusic  gx  A video posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 3, 2015 at 12:35pm PST

One things for certain, the two lovebirds cannot stop singing each others praises. On Monday, Blake said he was “thankful” for his fellow Voice judge. He shared with Entertainment Tonight, “She makes us all look a whole lot better on this show.”

Judge Pharrell Williams also noted that his female co-star is currently “in the most free place.” In an interview with radio host Elvis Duran on Thursday, Gwen admitted, “I cannot believe how rad and magical my life is.” The artist's breakup ballad "Used to Love You," reached number five on the iTunes chart, which she said, "is like a true miracle to have a song that is so reflecting this time, crazy, crazy year for me."

Gwen released the hit song in October following her split from husband Gavin Rossdale. Referencing her divorce on the show, she said, “Everybody knows pretty much what happened to me. I got a divorce or whatever, which completely was not in the plan at all."