Kendall Jenner has been named the Queen of Throwback Thursday. Kendall’s recent picture of her as a young girl captioned “#TB me as a Gap baseball player” was the most liked #TBT of 2015 with 1.8 million likes.

Speaking to Instagram about what makes a great throwback picture, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said, “A great TBT shows an authentic glimpse into your life, and something adorable or funny always wins extra points.”

This photo posted by Kendall broke the record for the most liked #TBT picture ever Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner

In addition to winning the prestigious accolade, Kendall also holds the award for the most liked picture on Instagram ever. The model, who most recently walked in the Victoria's Secret show, received more than 3 million likes on her snap, showing her lying on the floor with her hair designed into heart shapes.

But just how does she get so many likes? The star explained that she likes to maintain an element of mystery and allow the viewer to interpret the post themselves. “It’s not only about what I want to see, but also what they can interpret from a single moment that may have no context,” she said. “I enjoy getting artistic with my posts.”

❥ A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 25, 2015 at 3:51pm PDT

Kendall's picture is the most liked picture on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Also joining the 20-year-old on the list of most popular TBT pictures, are her sisters. Kim Kardashian, who boasts more than 53 million followers, came in a close second to Kendall with a TBT picture of daughter North West getting 1.4 million likes. Following closely behind was the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie with a photo of some friends that garnered 1.3 million likes.

Ever since the social media platform launched in October 2010, the reality TV family has been at the forefront of using the app to share behind-the-scenes details about their lives and using it to get to know their fans. In October, Kim invited her most devoted social media followers to a special brunch in Los Angeles, flying in her mega fans from as far as Paraguay, South Africa and Hong Kong.

The whole Kardashian-Jenner family, including mom Kris and brother Rob, have a combined total of 220 million Instagram followers.