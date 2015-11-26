Born to Hand Jive! Fox released the first promo for Grease: Live featuring the cast dancing to the musical's classic hit. Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Vanessa Hudgens, Carly Rae Jepsen and Keke Palmer are all dressed in '50s attire and dancing the "Hand Jive" in the halls of Rydell High.

Photo: Tommy Garcia/FOX

Julianne, 27, will star in the Fox live broadcast as Sandy. The new student who goes from "girl next door" to one of the sassy Pink Ladies. The Dancing with the Stars judge opened up to PEOPLE about what it was like getting into the character. "I can't wait to go from young girl kind of figuring out who she is to owning this new found sex appeal."

Photo: Tommy Garcia/FOX

Playing opposite Julianne as her bad boy love interest Danny Zuko is Les Misérables star Aaron Tveit. Rounding out the Pink Ladies is High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens as Rizzo, "Call Me Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchy and Scream Queens star Keke Palmer as Marty.

Photo: Tommy Garcia/FOX

As for the T-Birds, Carlos PenaVega - who is just rounding off the latest season of DWTS - is playing Kenicke. Andrew Call will play Sonny, and Jordan Fisher is playing Doody.

The live special will kick off January 31 on Fox at 7 p.m. with a performance of "Grease (Is the Word) " by Jessie J, before the cast sings and dances along to some of the classics including "Greased Lightning" and "Summer Nights."

WATCH THE GREASE:LIVE CAST DO THE "HAND JIVE" BELOW