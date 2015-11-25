Nicki Minaj shows off new short, platinum blonde hairstyle: See the pics

The blonde Barbie is back! Nicki Minaj showed off her new platinum blonde 'do in a photo posted on her Instagram Tuesday. "Grizz said when my hair is blonde, I act "blonde", she captioned the photo, that shows her sitting in front of the mirror snapping the pic of her chic bob with her gold Iphone.

Nicki Minaj debuts new platinum blonde bob Photo: Instagram/@nickiminaj

During Sunday night's American Music Awards, Nicki, 32, rocked long dark tresses in a pink Michael Costello gown with gold embellishments while accepting awards for Favorite Artist: rap/hip-hop and Favorite Album: rap/hip-hop. She paired her look with a sleek cat-eye and pink lipstick.

Nicki loves testing different colors Photo: Instagram/@nickiminaj

Over the summer, the "Anaconda" rapper sported a long slicked-back ponytail while touring North America for her "The Pinkprint tour." At the start of the summer, Nicki also enjoyed being blonde but with longer blonde tresses and bangs.

Since making her debut, the rapper has shown various cuts and bold colors, such as her short looks that ranged from yellow, red to the fierce peppermint green to her blonde updo and longer tresses in brown, pink and the classic blonde with green ombre.

Nicki's art will soon imitate her real life. In April, she will star alongside Ice Cube, Common, Eve and Tyga as a beautician in Barbershop 3: The Next Cut.

On Tuesday, Nicki took to her Instagram to show off her excitement for the the new film. "Can't wait for you guys to see this movie. #April #BarberShop," she captioned the pic of the film's official poster.