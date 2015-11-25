Kylie Jenner confirms she and Tyga are still together: 'People have it all wrong'

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight when it comes to rumors about her relationship with Tyga. The 18-year-old dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show (airing Monday, November 30) for the first time and divulged on the status of her relationship. “We’re not broken up,” Kylie told host Ellen DeGeneres. “People have it all wrong.”

She continued, “We just honestly. We became best friends before anything happened so I think that, that’s awesome and we’re just like. I don’t know. Hanging out. Living life.”

Photo: Getty Images

Kylie has been linked to the 26-year-old rapper since 2014.The couple went public with their relationship after she turned 18 in August. And despite swirling rumors over whether they remain a pair, the reality star revealed, "We’re still together."

During the summer, Tyga gifted the youngest Jenner a white $320,000 Ferrari for her birthday. When asked by Ellen about the pricey gift, the TV star responded, “I know I drove it here.”

The host quickly quipped, “Well I mean stay with him, he bought you a car.”

Kylie recently returned from Australia with her sister Kendall Jenner. The duo went Down Under to promote their new clothing line with Australian brand Forever New. The Jenner sisters have been very busy this season, also teaming up with Topshop (again) to launch a holiday capsule collection. Kylie and Kendall had previously collaborated with the British label for a 2015 summer line.

