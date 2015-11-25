Carrie Underwood talks 'mom guilt' and taking baby Isaiah on tour

"It happens when you least expect it" is a phrase that could not ring more true for country star Carrie Underwood. The seven-time Grammy winner has achieved great success, but it’s her Canadian hockey player husband Mike Fisher and 9-month-old son Isaiah who she considers as her "double blessings."

"Like many women, I suffer from mom guilt, wife guilt, job guilt, and trying to be everything to everybody," Carrie told HELLO! in the magazine's new issue

“When I was younger, I didn’t sit around envisioning my wedding or the guy I was going to marry. I wasn’t looking for it," she told HELLO!. “I was happy in my life and where I was, and never considered myself to be the kind of person who needed a man or anyone, really. But with Mike, it all fell into place. It was like, this works, this fits. It was easy. From that moment on we were together.”

Carrie and her NHL star husband tied the knot with a Southern style wedding back in 2010, and she announced her first pregnancy in 2014. The couple's beautiful son Isaiah Michael arrived this year. “When we discovered we were expecting a healthy baby boy we were so excited. I wouldn’t change him for the world. He’s perfect and where before I couldn’t imagine my life with him, I now can’t imagine my life without him."

Since welcoming her baby boy, the new mom has learned she can’t do it all and that includes doing her own laundry. “I’m learning how to ask for that help and I’m getting better at it,” she says. “Like many women, I suffer from mom guilt, wife guilt, job guilt, and trying to be everything to everybody.”

The country crooner, who is embarking on tour next year, is still trying to figure how it will be when she takes Isaiah and her future children – Mike “would like four," she revealed – on the road. She previously told Yahoo, “We have like a baby-proof bus. We had to make some modifications and there’s definitely more to think about." Regardless of what the setup might be, Carrie tells HELLO!, “I have to be with [my children]. That’s not negotiable.”

As for her career, “I’m probably not going to be able to do this forever,” she reflected. “I’m making the most of it, making hay while the sun shines.”

