Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren welcome their first baby: 'We feel very blessed'

And baby makes three! Former President George W. Bush ’s niece Lauren Bush Lauren welcomed her first child with husband David Lauren on Saturday. The proud mom took to Instagram to share the news of her son’s arrival.

Lauren and David welcomed baby James on November 21 Photo: FilmMagic

The 31-year-old mom captioned the photo, “Welcome to the world sweet baby James, born yesterday morning on November 21st at 8:19am! @davidlauren and I are beyond thrilled and in love!”

A photo posted by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on Nov 22, 2015 at 4:13am PST

David, who is the son of designer Ralph Lauren, also couldn’t help but share the joyous news on Instagram posting the same photo and giving an update on his wife and newborn son’s condition. He wrote, “Our son James Richard Lauren was born Yesterday. He and his new mommy @laurenblauren are doing great and we feel very blessed and in love!”

The FEED Projects founder and David tied the knot back in 2011 in a lavish Colorado ceremony. Much like the news of James’ arrival, the couple also announced their pregnancy earlier this year via Instagram writing, “We feel blessed and excited to welcome our little one to the world this November! #babymoon.”

No doubt James will have plenty of little playmates in the family. Lauren's cousin Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager welcomed their second daughter Poppy Louise this past August — joining her big sister Mila, who was born in 2013.