Disney star Olivia Holt's holiday goal: Building a real snowman (in Iowa)

Do you want to build a snowman? — Olivia Holt does! As the holidays near, the 18-year-old Disney star is gearing up for one of her favorite times of year. Planning a celebration with her relatives, the singer and actress says she can’t wait to let the Holt family traditions begin.

“I’m such a big fan of this time of year because I get to see a lot of my family that I don’t get to see during the year, so we all kind of reunite at the end of the year and talk about how incredible this year has been and all of the opportunities that have shown up in our lives,” the actress told HELLO! at the WWD and Variety Inaugural Stylemakers’ Event at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday. “The good times, the bad times. We laugh, we cry. It’s such an emotional but amazing time of year for me.”

Southern Belle Olivia, who grew up in Tennessee and Mississippi but now lives with her family in L.A., has reason to celebrate. In addition to starring in the karate-themed Disney XD series Kickin’ It, Olivia also is starring in the new Disney Channel original series I Didn’t Do It and is a regular on Disney's Top 30 Radio Countdown with several popular singles from the Girl vs. Monster soundtrack.

And the one thing she is hoping for this year is a white Christmas! “I haven’t seen snow in quite a while so I’m hoping that that happens when I go up there,” she said of a family trip to Iowa. Once the snow begins to fall, the Holt traditions will commence. "I have a lot of fun cousins so we’ll go outside, have a snowball fight, build a snowman."

The actress is all set with a Plan B, just in case it doesn't snow. "We’ll probably just eat.”

While the starlet enjoys being outdoors, she can certainly rock a red carpet look. Her style inspiration? Jessica Alba.

“She’s young and she’s fun,” Olivia says of the Honest Company co-founder. “She looks comfortable and confident and it looks affordable. I love that about her, that she’s so relatable in a sense that you feel like anything that she wears you can rock as well.”

And as for the best piece of fashion advice she’s ever received, Olivia says, “feeling happy” in your clothes.

“I feel like a lot of times people can be pressured into wearing something that they don’t feel good in," she said. “I feel like just being happy in whatever you’re wearing because that’s what glows the most and I love that.”

You glow girl!