Chris Martin’s new Coldplay album features ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis

Just because they’ve consciously uncoupled doesn't mean they can't collaborate! Coldplay’s Chris Martin opened up to the Wall Street Journal about his latest album, A Head Full of Dreams, which features vocals from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and current girlfriend Annabelle Wallis.

"Everyone who got asked to sing on our album has an important part in our lives," Chris said in the interview. "This is The Wall Street Journal, so I don't want to get too hippie, but what I'm trying to learn in my life is the value of every human."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and Annabelle Wallis Photos: WireImage/Getty Images/FilmMagic

Gwyneth, who split from the 38-year-old musician back in 2014, lent her voice to the album’s “Everglow” track, which according to the WSJ is a ballad about the enduring spark of a relationship. Also featured on the album are the former couple’s two children Apple and Moses, in addition to Chris’ girlfriend Annabelle, who sings in a “choir” that is heard on multiple tracks.

“Inclusiveness is the key thing,” the Coldplay frontman said. “The 'choir' started with my two kids coming in after school and recording."

Another surprise guest on the group's new album is Beyoncé and Jay Z’s 3-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. “We recorded Blue Ivy Carter in New York when her mom Beyoncé was in the studio,” Chris said.

The singer and Gwyneth divorced after 11 years of marriage, dubbing their separation as “conscious uncoupling.” Asked whether or not the phrase “consciously uncouple” would make a good future lyric, Chris admitted to the WSJ, “ I don’t know. I didn’t invent that phrase, but I love it. Everything’s a good lyric if you have the right beat.”

The 43-year-old actress has previously spoken out about being friendly with her ex. Gwyneth said at conference earlier this year, "I think, unfortunately, though we couldn't stay in a romantic relationship, our values are very much around the importance of family and the importance of those relationships – and I'm lucky that we're aligned in that way."

A Head Full of Dreams is set to be released on December 4.