Michael Phelps is expecting first child with fiancée Nicole Johnson

Olympic athlete Michael Phelps has announced that his fiancée Nicole Johnson is pregnant with their first child. The swimmer announced the happy news on his Instagram page to his 644k followers.



Not only did the 30 year-old announce the pregnancy, but he also revealed the sex of their unborn child. And it’s going to be a boy!

Alongside a photo of the happy parents-to-be, he wrote: "We found out 8 weeks ago we were expecting... Today we're over 12 weeks and it looks like we're having a boy!!!"

We found out 8weeks ago we were expecting... Today we're over 12 weeks and it looks like we're having a boy!!! #babymp #mp #lifeabouttochange #mpswim  @djnolan5 A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Nov 18, 2015 at 8:02am PST

The most decorated Olympian of all time began dating the beauty queen in 2007. Despite calling it quits several times, the couple stayed in contact before rekindling their relationship at the end of 2014. Only a few short months after getting back together Michael surprised fans by announcing that he had proposed to the former Miss California winner.

The happy baby news comes after a few rocky years for the swimmer. In 2013, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and received 18 months of supervised probation, a one-year suspended jail sentence and a driving ban.

She said yes @nicole.m.johnson. (Photo credit to @arschmitty ) A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Feb 21, 2015 at 10:49pm PST

Speaking about the incident he said: "The last three months of my life have been some of the hardest times I've ever gone through, some of the biggest learning experiences I've ever had, I'm happy to be moving forward. I'll continue to grow from this."

Following his suspension from professional swimming for his DUI, Michael announced that he was coming out of retirement to compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Despite announcing he wouldn’t be competing professionally again after the 2012 London Olympic Games, he revealed he couldn’t resist one last shot at beating his former world records and taking home more gold medals.