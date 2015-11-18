Kendall Jenner fell down the rabbit hole in the December pages of Vogue. The 20-year-old went platinum blonde for the fashion spread, which features vibrant photos of the model dressed as Alice from Wonderland wearing some of the fall's hottest looks.

We're going down the wonder.land rabbit hole with @kendalljenner. Click the link in our bio to see more from the December issue. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott, styled by @therealgracecoddington. A photo posted by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Nov 17, 2015 at 8:52am PST

Vogue Instagrammed a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star dressed in her Alice attire accompanied by of course, a white rabbit. The caption read, “We're going down the wonder.land rabbit hole with @kendalljenner.”

In the high fashion photo, Kendall kicked it (literally) into high gear wearing a Louis Vuitton red leather moto vest paired with a red skirt, fingerless gloves and boots as she showed off her moves kicking away a white rabbit - who is noticeably missing his clock!

The Wonderland inspired shoot was styled by Vogue’s creative director, Grace Coddington. Vogue writes of the spread, "The pyrotechnics of Lewis Carroll’s imagination thrive on the London stage in wonder.land, a new, hypermodernized tale of Alice and her follies. Kendall Jenner—with some fantastical friends—trips down the rabbit hole in the season’s splendors."

Kendall Instagrammed a series of photos from spread showcasing her new blonde look, captioned, "Me as Alice."

Kendall isn't the first Kardashian or Jenner sister to switch up her look. In the past, the model's sister Kim Kardashian has dyed her hair blonde various times. Like her older sisters, Kylie Jenner has also changed up her hair shade, going blue earlier this year.