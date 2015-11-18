Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne: Get to know the new Miss Golden Globe 2016

Haven’t heard the name Corinne Foxx? Well, take note! The gorgeous 21-year-old daughter of Oscar winner and comedian Jamie Foxx has just been named Miss Golden Globe 2016 – and to introduce you to the new 'It girl', we’ve put together six fun facts about the college student:

1. The comedian's daughter will be playing a supporting role to another funnyman at the January 10 show.

Corinne will be assisting Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais during the 73rd annual awards show, a great launching platform for the aspiring actress. As President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria said: “Like her father, she leads a fine example of following her dreams and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY

Jamie and Corinne, 21, celebrated the announcement on Tuesday night Photo: Getty Images

2. Corinne has inherited a lot of traits from her dad – except his funnybone.

As the beauty told HELLO!: “My dad and I love to collaborate creatively on music and film projects. We’re both creatively minded, so we bond through our love of art, music and film. I wish I was funny enough to be a comedian – my dad is gifted with his comedic talent.”

Yesterday was such a momentous day with the Foxx fam. I got to play such an interesting character and @iamjamiefoxx called all the shots. #FoxxFam #RunsInTheFamily A photo posted by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) on Dec 2, 2014 at 3:26pm PST





3. She's a debutante!

In December 2014, Corinne was officially introduced into society at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes – the annual debutantes ball held at the glamorous Hotel de Crillon in Paris. The then 20-year-old looked incredible stepping out in a one-of-a-kind Chanel evening gown.



"She's the most grounded person I've ever met," Jamie says of his daughter Photo: Getty Images

4. She's the love of Jamie's life.

The Oscar-winning actor told HELLO! that Corinne and her six-year-old sister Annalise are the "loves of my life". "It Is Corinne and Annalise who have taught me what’s truly important in life. [Corinne] is one of the most grounded people I’ve ever met. She really doesn’t care about my fame, she keeps a very level head about it all.”

5. She was Dad's Oscar night date when he won the Academy Award for Ray in 2005.

During his speech he said about the then-11-year-old: "I want to thank my daughter, who said to me before I got up here, 'Dad, if you don't win tonight, you're still good.'"



With Dad – and his Academy Award for Ray – on Oscar night in 2005 Photo: Getty Images

6. She's a true dancing queen. Currently taking dance classes in L.A., Corinne trained as a gymnast as a child, which led her into both dancing and cheerleading in high school. “I still love to dance," she said. "If I’m not in a dance class, I’m dancing in my room alone… I don’t think I’ll ever stop."

The 2016 Golden Globe nominees will be revealed on December 10 and the awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on January 10, 2016.