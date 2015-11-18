Adele on her body image issues: 'I don’t let them rule my life'

There are bigger issues in the world than worrying about body image, just ask Adele. The “Hello” singer stopped by SiriusXM in New York City on Monday for a Town Hall conversation to discuss her upcoming album 25 – set for a November 20 release – when the topic came up.

"There’s bigger issues going on in the world than how I might feel about myself,” Adele said in a new interview Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"I do have body image problems, for sure, but I don’t let them rule my life at all,” the 27-year-old said. "And there’s bigger issues going on in the world than how I might feel about myself and stuff like that.”

She continued, “There’s only one of you so why would you want to look like everyone else? Why would you want to have the same hairstyle as everyone else and have the same opinions as everybody else?”

Adele’s comments on having a positive self-image echo those she shared with Rolling Stone earlier this month. She previously told the publication, "Would I show my body off if I was thinner? Probably not, because my body is mine. But sometimes I'm curious to know if I would have been as successful if I wasn't plus-size. I think I remind everyone of themselves. Not saying everyone is my size, but it's relatable because I'm not perfect, and I think a lot of people are portrayed as perfect, unreachable and untouchable."

While chatting with her fans during Monday’s Q&A session at SiriusXM, the Grammy winner also couldn’t help but gush about her son Angelo, who she welcomed back in 2012 with partner Simon Konecki.

And what's the best part of being a mom? "Everything else in my life now being about someone else, and not about myself," she said. "He really slows the world down for me, which I appreciate when I'm doing this kind of thing – and when I'm not, as well. You know, everyday life is fast as well."

She added, "And just the out-of-body experience of loving someone so much, like, regardless of anything. And even the stuff I find really hard – when I get stressed and wound up as well – with being a mom, [it] teaches you things about yourself."

