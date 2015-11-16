Christina Aguilera gives relationship advice to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Christina Aguilera has nothing but love for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! The 34-year-old The Voice judge says that she is happy to see her two friends and fellow TV judges making a love connection.

Christina says Blake and Gwen "deserve to be happy" Photo: Getty Images

“The two of them are both great people,” Christina told Us Weekly at Verizon’s HopeLine campaign event in L.A. supporting domestic violence prevention and awareness. “Gwen's such a great mother and a hard-working mother too! It's not easy to juggle The Voice and music and children – it takes a strong woman. And obviously I'm always in support of that. And I do know what it's like to go through a divorce myself, and it's tough!”

Blake, 39, and his wife Miranda Lambert, 32, divorced in July. Gwen, 46, and her husband Gavin Rossdale, 50, ended their marriage in August. The two The Voice stars confirmed their relationship earlier this month with joint statements.



The newly-minted couple confirmed their romance in a joint statement Photo: Instagram/@gwenstefani

Christina, who split from her husband Jordan Bratman in 2010, had nothing but good advice for the pair. "I keep telling them both to stay strong and have fun," she continued. "Divorce and life is hard enough! If you find someone who makes you happy, you gotta go for it. So they deserve it and they deserve to be happy!”

Gwen and the country star have been taking Christina's advice, stepping out publicly earlier this month in Nashville at the CMA Awards after-party. As for Christina, the Grammy-award winning singer will be back to reclaim her red chair next season on the reality singing competition.