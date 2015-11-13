Olly Murs attempts to flirt with Jennifer Lawrence: See her reaction

Jennifer Lawrence recently admitted that "no one ever asks [her] out," but it seems she finally found a willing candidate! The actress came face-to-face with her super fan, British singer Olly Murs after he revealed on BBC 1 Radio that she is the one person he’d love to say, “kiss me" to, in reference to his new single.

BBC 1 radio host Nick Grimshaw invited the recently single singer, who broke up with model Francesca Thomas, to tag along with him to interview the Hunger Games actress and her fellow co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. On the day of the interview, Nick introduced the British crooner to the cast as the "biggest Jennifer Lawrence fan in the world," to which Jennifer responded, “You are? Oh my god. You've virtually ignored me since I’ve come here."

Photo: WireImage

Olly then gave his best attempt at flirting with the 25-year-old by asking her what it's like kissing her friends, like pal Josh, on-screen. "I think it makes it easier. I always say, 'I'm taking bottom lip,' because I like bottom lip," Jennifer said. "I don't do that in my personal life, I’ll just kind of let the cards fall as they may." Olly quickly quipped, “I'd let you have bottom lip.”

And if that wasn’t obvious enough, the 31-year-old singer said he would catch the actress if she were to fall and then wrapped the interview asking Jennifer to describe her “ideal man.”

"I'm going to start with English," Jennifer said with a laugh. "I don't know...You...I don't have enough information to be able to list out all of your qualities because we just met, but you seem really wonderful."

A photo posted by @ollymurs on Nov 12, 2015 at 12:34am PST

While Olly didn’t get the kiss he had set out for, he settled for a sweet selfie with the Hunger Games actress. Clearly aware of how his flirting came across, the singer captioned the photo, "Haha seriously need to go back to flirting school after meeting Miss Lawrence."

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW