Even Adele can't fight off the tears when listening to her music. The 27-year-old songstress admitted that when the tears start rolling, that's when she knows she has a hit. "That’s how I know that I’ve written a good song for myself," Adele said during an interview with the New York Times. "It’s when I start crying. It’s when I just break out in [expletive] tears in the vocal booth or in the studio, and I’ll need a moment to myself.”





Adele admits she cries at her own music Photo: Getty Images

The "Hello" singer shared that in order to feel confident with her music, it really has to move her. Adele also says that it was hard to write and follow the success of 21, noting that she was in a different place and didn't feel the same emotions when writing her latest album.

“How I felt when I wrote 21, I wouldn’t want to feel again," she continued in the interview. "It was horrible. I was miserable, I was lonely, I was sad, I was angry, I was bitter. I thought I was going to be single for the rest of my life. I thought I was never going to love again. It’s not worth it."

The "Skyfall" singer also added that she does not have time to fall back into those emotions for the sake of her son Angelo, 3, and longtime love, boyfriend, Simon Konecki. “I haven’t got time to fall apart," she noted in the interview. "I’m the backbone for my kid, and I want to be there for him. And I want to be there for my boyfriend as well, and I don’t want to bring them down with me for my art.”

Adele has nothing to worry about when it comes to her art. Since the debut of "Hello" last month, the singer has received nothing but positive praise in regards to the song, something her lack of social media savviness caused her to miss. "I was like, 'Oh, no, I've missed my window,'" she recalled after checking her Twitter and seeing only three responses to the song. "'Oh, no, it's too late. The comeback's gone. No one cares.'"

Adele soon saw the success when Simon jumped on the computer next to her and showed her the thousands of tweets in response to the single. Adele's latest album 25 hits stores November 20.