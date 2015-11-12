Julianne Moore follows Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer on her new obsession Twitter

Julianne Moore may be an Oscar and Golden Globe winner, but when it comes to guilty pleasures, she’s just like everyone else. The actress stuns wearing a Dior Haute Couture coat on the cover of Town & Country's December/January issue revealing her biggest obsession.

“[Twitter] is the one thing I’m addicted to,” she tells the magazine. “I follow a lot of comedians and news sites. I never sit quietly anymore.” Among the famous faces the 54-year-old follows on social media, are Amy Schumer, Miley Cyrus, Reese Witherspoon, Cher and Elton John.

Photo: Victor Demarchelier

Now with the holidays around the corner, the mother-of-two is gearing up for the festivities, though she admits, she's a "terrible" cook. "I always say I wish I enjoyed it more," Julianne says.

Instead, the actress treats her family to baked goods. “I like to bake—I always make cornbread at Thanksgiving, which is our favorite holiday to host," she says. "We usually have between 25 and 40 people, our family and friends that we’ve known since the kids were little."

Christmas on the other hand is "quieter "for Moore and her family. "[It's] just the four of us," she reveals. "My son [Caleb] usually has a basketball tournament. But I love being in the city then."

Photo: Victor Demarchelier

And Julianne, whose film Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 will be released on November 20, is already thinking about her Christmas wish list! The actress shares, “I think I’ll tell my family that I want an old loft for Christmas. We have a townhouse in the West Village that we renovated 12 years ago, but I’m ready for something new.”