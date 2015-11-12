Amber Heard on being a stepmom: 'It’s the most surprising gift I have ever received'

Amber Heard has opened up about what it is like to be Mrs. Johnny Depp. Although she admits it can sometimes be overwhelming to deal with her husband’s fame, she did share that she absolutely loves playing stepmom to his two children Lily-Rose, 16, and John ‘Jack’ Christopher, 13.

Opening up to Marie Claire about her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, the actress said she loves being a stepmom: “It’s an honor and the greatest, most surprising gift I have ever received in my life…I feel new flavors that I didn’t know existed. New colors that I didn’t know existed have been added to my life. I’m so happy.”

Amber says she loves being stepmom to Johnny Depp's children Lily-Rose and Jack Photo: Getty Images

Despite taking on the new roles of wife and stepmom, the Rum Diaries actress hasn’t forgotten about acting and insists the new things in her life only drive her further to achieve more in her career. "You respect what it takes to earn it [money], and it also gives you a certain resilience, because it minimizes this false notion that that's what matters. I know that to not be true, and I know I'm fine without it,” said the blonde beauty, adding: “That's why maybe I'm so independent. I never expect anyone to give me anything—the notion of someone supporting me would be absurd to me."

Amber opened up in the interview about how her life has changed since marrying Johnny Photo: Marie Claire

Although she loves her job and loves acting, the 29-year-old admitted that she often becomes frustrated with Hollywood and its fixation on actresses’ looks. "I wish I didn't have to pick between being seen as sexually viable and something more substantial," she said.

Despite this, Amber is really excited to release her latest film, The Danish Girl. The film focuses on the love story of artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wedener and how Lili overcame social restraints to become a transgender pioneer. The movie is set for release on November 27.