'Real Housewives' heads south: new cities Potomac and Dallas announced

The Real Housewives are going south! Bravo announced that the franchise has added two brand new cities to its roster. In 2016, fans will be introduced to the lavish lifestyles of the women of Potomac, Maryland and Dallas, Texas.

The cast of the Real Housewives of Potomac Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

" The Real Housewives of Potomac is the show you never saw coming, and it's going to take everyone by surprise," the man responsible for the Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen, said in a statement. "As for The Real Housewives of Dallas, it's a natural extension of the franchise with a Southern twist that 'ya'll' will enjoy."

Fans won't have to wait long before getting a glimpse of the two surprise cities. In January, Bravo will introduce the women from the hidden gem of Potomac, Maryland, where "new money is good, but old money is so much better." The series will follow six African-American socialites, who party, work and reside in the community located right outside of Washington, D.C.

So far the cast includes Gizelle Bryant, former wife of mega-church Pastor Jamal Bryant; international model and TV personality Katie Rost; aspiring restaurateur Ashley Darby; publicist and single mom Robyn Dixon; "grand-dame" Karen Huger; and social butterfly and hostess of lavish parties, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan.

In the grand tradition of the Housewives franchise, the women of Potomac are bringing the drama, lavish parties and galas, in addition to giving fans a crash course in etiquette. With show runner Katie Rost noting in the clip: "If you don't behave yourself in Potomac, you might be asked to leave."

Meanwhile, the details of the Dallas Real Housewives are still being kept under wraps. All the TV networks is giving away is that the series "will certainly confirm that everything – including the drama – is bigger in Texas."

Get ready for some new opening tag-lines! The Real Housewives of Potomac is set to premiere Sunday, January 17 at 9pm on Bravo and The Real Housewives of Dallas will premiere later in 2016.