​Gwyneth Paltrow says her divorce to Chris Martin ‘broke the Internet’

Move over Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow is taking credit for breaking the Internet! The actress, who referred to her split from Chris Martin back in 2014 as "conscious uncoupling” joked about her divorce during a Goop Q&A session at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City on Tuesday.

“When I was announcing my husband and I were separating and we were trying to follow this specific way of doing it and the philosophy is conscious uncoupling and we like broke the f—king internet," she said.

Photo: Getty Images

The actress and the Coldplay frontman announced their decision to divorce in a blog post for her lifestyle site Goop. Reflecting back on how she approached her split, the 43-year-old thinks it was handled the proper way. She explained, “When you look back you go, 'Well, this is actually kind of a good thing to talk back, introducing in some way.' Like, what if you could break up in a way where you remain a family even though you're not a couple?’”

Gwyneth continued, “Even though we did it in an inelegant way - because it was such an emotional time and we didn't give it as much context and didn't explain [that it] wasn't something that I was inventing - it was already an established theory."

The Oscar winner and Chris split after 11 years of marriage. The former couple share daughter Apple and son Moses together. Since splitting, the actress has moved on to dating Scream Queens producer Brad Falchuk. Meanwhile, Chris has been linked in the past to Jennifer Lawrence and has been seeing Annabelle Wallis.

Gwyneth admitted earlier this year that co-parenting with her ex husband has "been hard." She previously said, "Though we couldn't stay in a romantic relationship, our values are very much around the importance of family and the importance of those relationships – and I'm lucky that we're aligned in that way."