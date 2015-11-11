​Tom Hanks still 'surprised' wife Rita Wilson 'goes out' with him

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have defied the odds in Hollywood with their long-lasting marriage. The power couple has been married for a whopping 27 years and counting. So what exactly is their secret? “I wish there was a secret,” the actor said at the Outfest Legacy Awards in L.A., where he was honored with the evening's trailblazer award for his role in Philadelphia. "We just like each other. You start there."

Photo: Getty Images

And contrary to what other married individuals might think, the 59-year-old doesn't consider his marriage to be hard work. "It's not," Tom said. "Every now and again you know, you gotta get over some stuff but life is one damn thing after another and it's actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it."

Photo: WireImage

To this day, the actor is still surprised he gets to come home to Rita. "I still can't believe my wife goes out with me," he revealed. "If we were in high school, and I was just funny, I'd never have the courage to talk to her."

Rita revealed back in April that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Following her diagnosis the actress underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. In an interview with the New York Times, the mother-of-two revealed her diagnosis brought her and Tom closer together.