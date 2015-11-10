Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton return to 'The Voice' as a new couple

A couple that works together, stays together... right? Well, in Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s case so far that rings true. The couple returned to The Voice Monday night for their first live show since news of their relationship broke.

One noticeable change on the show since the couple's pairing is the judges' seating arrangements. On Monday evening, Gwen and Pharrell Williams switched chairs, so she and Blake aren't seated next to each other.

While there was no PDA on stage, there was plenty of flirting coming from the 39-year-old country star. After Viktor Király, a member of Gwen’s team, delivered an incredible performance of "All Around the World Tonight,” Blake couldn’t stop raving about his girlfriend’s team.



Gwen – whose ex-husband is English singer Gavin Rossdale – has said she prefers Southern men to British guys Photo: Getty Images

"I'm going to go way out on a limb here, way out on a limb here and say that Team Gwen overall is whipping the crap out of Team Adam tonight," he said. "I'm just calling it like I see it, man."

He then continued, saying, "It's fun to see Gwen just whip the crap out of Adam tonight, man. It makes me so happy." Fellow coach Adam Levine responded with a smile, “Thank you, Blake."

Newly-minted couple Blake and Gwen headed back to work on Monday Photo: Instagram/@gwenstefani

Blake's comments drew giggles and blushing from No Doubt singer Gwen. In a previous interview, she had revealed that her new man is “a pretty rad guy.” She added that given the choice between Southern men or British men – her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale is English – her decision is clear: “I would say if I had to choose, Southern."

A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Nov 9, 2015 at 3:54pm PST

While Blake and Gwen took their romance to live television, the country star's ex wife Miranda Lambert was getting ready to celebrate her 32nd birthday. The newly-single singer posted a beaming photo of herself riding a "unicorn" on Monday ahead of her special day. She captioned the post, "Never too old to ride a unicorn...And thank God for friends that spend the day with you painting your pony! #32tomorrow #bday #unicornsarereal #sophie #gypsyvanner #glitter #reallifelisafrank."