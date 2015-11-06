North West gets hold of mom Kim Kardashian's phone and posts revealing photo

Uh oh! Perhaps there’s a lesson to be learned here. Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North posted a major throwback photo of the reality star on Instagram. It appears the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 2-year-old daughter was playing on the phone before accidentally posting the sultry picture of her mom in a bikini from nearly a decade ago. Kim deleted the original post and uploaded the photo, again detailing what had happened.

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 6, 2015 at 11:44am PST

“North posted this while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how she chose it but I'm not complaining! LOL I deleted it so now reposting it myself! #FBF from 10 years ago,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo.

At least the expectant mom can laugh about it now. Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting their second child, a boy, later this year. The reality star has been vocal in the past of not enjoying being pregnant and lately seems to be reflecting on her pre-pregnancy days, or more specifically her body pre-baby.

#TBT skinny dayz #imissu A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 5, 2015 at 5:15pm PST

Kim posted a photo on Thursday reminiscing her pre-pregnancy figure writing, "#TBT skinny days #imissu." Despite missing her slender days, the expectant mom seems excited about welcoming a boy into her family. Kim has been recently Instagramming gifts for her soon-to-be son, including a matching dad and son chain necklace.

#LikeFatherLikeSon Thank you so much @lorenridinger @jrridinger @amberridinger @duanemclaughlin for the chain to match daddy's! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 4, 2015 at 4:32pm PST

And of course, Kanye and Kim's bundle of joy will require his own pair of Yeezy sneakers. Kim captioned a photo of the designer shoes, "Baby Ye."