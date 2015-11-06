Miranda Lambert shares uplifting message after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani go public

Miranda Lambert is reflecting on the positives in her life these days. The “Somethin’ Bad” singer, who split from husband Blake Shelton earlier this year, took to Facebook to post a photo of herself snuggling up to a pony with a heartwarming message.

"Horse Power"..... I'm still floating around on a cloud from last night. Thank you so much @cma for celebrating country music in a big way and for letting me be part of it. Today was a day spent reflecting on this amazing life that Nashville and country music fans have given me. And my friends. I'm so grateful‪ #‎inspired‬ ‪#‎gypsyvanner‬ ‪#‎nomakeuptillnextweek‬ ‪#‎musicismedicine‬ ‪#‎chrisstapleton‬ ‪#‎unicorn‬ ‪#‎ponyportrait‬,” she captioned the photo.

The singer's post comes a day after it was confirmed her ex husband is dating his fellow Voice judge, Gwen Stefani. Miranda took home the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year Wednesday night and noted her tough year in her acceptance speech saying, "Man, I appreciate it. I needed a bright spot this year, so thank you."

It seems the 31-year-old is turning to music as medicine during these difficult times. She followed up her Thursday Facebook post with poignant lyrics from the band Lake Street Dive's song "Better Than." Miranda wrote, “I could spend ages reading the news / I could spend days, singing the blues / But I turn up the tv light / Give up without a fight / Better than pretending to know what's wrong and what's right.”

Miranda, who celebrates her birthday on November 10, added, “ This song. This band. These lyrics.”