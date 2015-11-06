Ivanka Trump debuts tiny baby bump at 'He Named me Malala' screening

Just radiant! Ivanka Trump hit the red carpet in New York City on Thursday, September 24, hours after announcing that she's expecting baby number three. The businesswoman and fashion designer smiled as she showed off a hint of a baby bump in a pale grey strapless dress at the premiere of He Named Me Malala .

In a sweet video on her Facebook page, Ivanka announced her third pregnancy with the help of her and Jared Kushner's two children. Daughter Arabella, 4, shouted "Baby 1," and son Joseph, 1, shouted "Baby 2" (with some assistance from mom) before the expectant mom made the "baby 3" announcement.

In an official message on her website, Ivanka, 33, said she was thrilled and added that "Arabella and Joseph are both incredibly excited to have a new sibling on the way (of course, Arabella desperately wants a baby girl, and Joseph hopes it's a boy!), and I wanted them to join me in making the announcement."

She admitted that it took a little wrangling to get her son to cooperate for the video announcement. "Arabella is a ham and was totally camera-ready, but I had to resort to bribery to get Joseph to cooperate," Ivanka wrote. "I usually try to feed my kids healthy food, but I gave Joseph his first lollipop ever in exchange for his best behavior. It’s the mommy trick we all say we’ll never do, but when you have multiple children, it’s pretty hard to be above it — it just works too well!!"

"I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have a career that I am deeply passionate about, but, at the end of the day, it’s my family that is at the center of my life—and to be adding another baby to our family is a tremendous blessing," she added. "Jared and I are so thankful, and so excited!" Ivanka, whose father Donald Trump is currently the Republican frontrunner in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is expecting her baby in the spring.

Also on hand at the premiere to support the Nobel prize-winning Pakistani teen Malala Yousafzai were Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Keys and Elisabeth Shue with sister-in-law Amy Robach. Alicia later shared a photo on Twitter with Malala, writing, "There's nothing more powerful than a girl w/an education."