Gwen Stefani is ready to move on following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.The singer has confirmed that she's dating fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton – newly-split from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert – following weeks of speculation.

The pair started dating since their respective marriage splits. While Gwen, 46, filed for divorce from husband Gavin in August, Miranda and 39-year-old Blake and Miranda announced their breakup in July following four years of marriage.

Gwen and Blake have previously been coy about their relationship status despite looking close on a number of occasions, including Adam Levine's Halloween party on Saturday. But a representative for Gwen confirmed that they are indeed an item in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

"Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating," the rep confirmed, but did not offer any further details about their relationship.

The acknowledgment comes just days after Gwen avoided discussing her relationship status during an interview with Ryan Seacrest. When asked if she and Blake were dating, she laughed and responded: "I'm not going to answer that right now, Ryan. I think I've given enough of myself this morning to you. But I think he's hot, don't you?"

She added that herself and Blake had bonded after going through their divorces at the same time.

"But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time," Gwen said. "There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me to see things from a different perspective and move forward."