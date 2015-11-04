Serena Williams knows how to serve it up both on-and-off the court. The world-famous tennis player shared with fans how she recovered her stolen cellphone from a thief while she was out to dinner. The 34-year-old detailed the dramatic moment on her Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The post, which has been shared over four thousand times, went into detail about the theft, along with a photo of the tennis champion dressed as a superhero.
Serena told Facebook fans that she had been at a Chinese restaurant with a friend on Tuesday when a man approached their table. She wrote: "However, I kept watching him from the corner of my eye. Than when least expected low and behold this common petty thief grabbed my phone and swiftly left. I looked at the chair, than shouted 'Omg that dude took my phone!!""
The reigning Wimbledon tennis champion ran after the man and retrieved her phone, saying, "When I got back into the restaurant I received a standing ovation. I was proud. I just showed every man in there I can stand up to bully's and other men. It was a win for the ladies! Just because you are a lady don't be afraid to step up to any challenge and not be a victim but a hero! SuperSerena and her sidekick quailman."
Serena and Venus Williams have been playing professional tennis since the nineties
Although Serena showed she was tough, she also has a soft side, especially for her sister and fellow tennis player Venus Williams. Serena recently shared a touching photo of the two sisters when they were young.
The post read: "I'm not doing so well without @venuswilliams I'm getting mentally sick. I'm lonely, I'm sad. I just really miss my best friend. My twin. My heart. My sister. I know you are working but I'm not the same without you. can u come back please? I promise I will stay out of your room (maybe) although I was just there getting some things I needed #littlesister."