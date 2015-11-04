Khloe Kardashian shares her daily food diary from morning to night

Khloe Kardashian's new book Strong Looks Better Naked was released on Wednesday. The reality star's memoir covers everything from advice and lifestyle tips to stories of her relationships, weight loss journey, self-image and of course her infamous family.

Khloe, 31, who has been a pillar of strength to her estranged husband Lamar Odom following his overdose, also shares with readers a food diary detailing everything she eats in a day.

The Kardashian sister gave fans an idea of her super healthy diet, which is now mostly carb and dairy-free, on her app ahead of her book being released. Khloe has an early start at 5 a.m. with a glass of water and black coffee. An hour later she heads to the gym for a workout. At 8 a.m. the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has another large glass of water, oatmeal and a protein shake. Her mid-morning snack is an apple with peanut butter, or fruit and nuts.



Lunch is a Chinese chicken salad and at 3 p.m. it’s time for an afternoon snack, which is "home-made hummus, chopped veggies, edamame, and another big glass of water (this time infused with fruit)".



Dinner is light, or as Khloe says, "clean" – her "favorite go-to is steamed veggies and fish served with my Magic Mash-Up (cauliflower mash)" and is accompanied by another glass of water.

Every day presents an opportunity to conquer another obstacle. @livelokai and @susangkomen are helping to save lives and end breast cancer by empowering others and investing in science to find cures. #livelokai #lokaihero Una foto publicada por Khloé (@khloekardashian) el 1 de Oct de 2015 a la(s) 12:39 PDT

The reality TV star rounds out the day with a bowl of fruit with plain Greek yogurt. Apart from providing a glimpse of her diet, the book also shares Khloe's tips on developing a strong sense of self-esteem and "true beauty" while living "in a culture that worships skinny."



Her marriage with Lamar is also touched on, as well as her younger brother Rob's struggles and how she dealt with her father Robert's death.

Working in my fitness with @gunnarfitness #BeastMode #KhloFit Una foto publicada por Khloé (@khloekardashian) el 12 de Oct de 2015 a la(s) 11:12 PDT

When she first launched the book, she said, "I am so excited about sharing my philosophy on how I live and the power of strength. I hope to be an inspiration to readers everywhere on how they can create their own true strength and beauty inside and out."