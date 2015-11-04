Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt only have eyes for one another at 'By the Sea' screening

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt recently spoke of their admiration and devotion to one another in the face of Angelina's health crisis, so it's little wonder the Hollywood power couple couldn't take their eyes off each other at a screening of their latest film By The Sea. The duo held hands and exchanged loving glances as they headed into the Directors Guild of America theater in New York City on Tuesday evening.

Angelina and Brad were more united than ever at the screening of their co-production Photo: Getty Images

Angelina, 40, was stunning in a vintage-style powder blue dress that she cinched in at the waist with a metallic gold woven belt. A pair of nude pointed heels and a tan clutch bag completed her look. Also in blue was her loving husband Brad, who went semi-casual in a dark top, waistcoat, jeans and blazer. The actor finished the outfit with a tweed flat cap and charcoal grey scarf.



By The Sea is the first film that has seen the Jolie-Pitts reunited on screen since they co-starred in Mr. And Mrs. Smith. The set of the 2005 film was where they fell in love.

The movie marks the first time they've worked together since 2005's Mr. And Mrs. Smith Photo: Getty Images

Their latest collaboration, also directed by Angelina, revolves around a couple struggling to keep their marriage together – which couldn't be further from reality for the two.



In a rare interview with the Today show, mother-of-six Angelina opened up about her decision to have her ovaries removed in March after a blood test showed she could have signs of early-stage ovarian cancer, just two years after she underwent a double mastectomy.

The couple recently spoke about how Angelina's health issues have brought the two closer Photo: NBC

"I knew through the surgeries that he was on my side and that this wasn't something where I was gonna feel less of a woman because my husband wasn't gonna let that happen,'' Angelina said. "To face these issues together and speak about them and talk about what it is to be human, I think can be a beautiful thing.



Brad also praised Angelina for the way she had handled her surgeries: "There was no vanity to my wife's approach. It was mature. 'This is our life and we're gonna make the best of it.' There was a strength in that. It was just another of those things in life that makes you tighter, and she was doing it for the kids, and she was doing it for her family so we could be together."