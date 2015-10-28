Blake Shelton expects jokes about split from Miranda Lambert at the CMA Awards

Blake Shelton knows what to expect on November 4 during the CMA Awards from hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley: lots of jokes about his divorce from fellow country music singer Miranda Lambert. “This year it is going to be awkward at the CMAs,” said the "Boys Round Here" singer during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Blake said he is prepared for the jokes at the CMAs Photo: Getty Images

This year will be the first time in eight years that the country singer will walk the red carpet alone. After four years of marriage, Blake and Miranda announced that they were divorcing in July of this year.

Preparing himself for the awards show, the 39-year-old said: “There’s gotta be one [joke] about me and Miranda. [Host] Brad Paisley is not doing his job if he doesn't look down there and go ‘Ha ha!’ You have to address the elephant in the room. We’ve had conversations like ‘Okay dude I’ll sit there and let you kick me in the face a few times.’ I know it’s coming.”

Blake divorced from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert in July Photo: Getty Images

The nine-time CMA winner also spoke about his role as a coach on The Voice and his relationship with celebrity mentor Rihanna. “She’s such a smart-ass,” he said of the "FourFiveSeconds" singer. “I never could get the upper hand with her. I was trying to get her to be a bit flirty, I mean, why not? I’m a perfect match for Rihanna. And so I was coming up with our couple name ‘Blihanna’ was one of them and ‘Rake.’”

Blake, who released his greatest hits album Reloaded 20 #1 Hits in early October, is already recording a new set for his tour which will begin in 2016. The singer is presumably looking forward to a fresh start in the New Year and focusing on a solo project after the ups and downs of 2015.

