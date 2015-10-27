"The year in hip-hop was (once again) ruled by Drake," declared Billboard.com – and yes, it's a just one reason why the Canadian rapper, who turns 29 on Saturday, is having the best year ever. Here are five more:

1. He's got us all dancing

The rapper released one of the most meme-worthy videos for his catchy tune "Hotline Bling." The online community celebrated the release of the visuals with celebratory GIFs and Vines that feature the rapper's signature cha-cha moves over various bachata songs and even Beyonce's "Single Ladies." Always a good sport, the rapper joined the fun by posting his favorite fan-made clip of him dancing in the video on his Instagram.

This week Drake premiered the meme-worthy "Hotline Bling" Photo: Instagram/@champangepapi

2. He's breaking records with his records

Drake is celebrating not his first, but his SECOND number one album of 2015. His mixtape album with fellow rapper Future, "What A Time To Be Alive," hit the top spot on the charts, making it his fifth consecutive number one album to date. The former Degrassi star took to his Instagram to celebrate his achievement with a series of emoji's."@OVO40 VIEWS up next," he captioned next to a screenshot of the Complex magazine tweet that announced his current success

Photo: Instagram/@champagnepapi



Last month Drake became the 4th artist to have 100 singles hit the Billboard Hot 100, joining the Glee cast, Lil Wayne and Elvis Presley.

His mixtape album with fellow rapper Future,"What A Time To Be Alive", hit the top spot on the charts Photo: Getty Images

3. He added ''restauranteur'' to his resume

In September, the "6 God" celebrated the opening of his brand new restaurant Fring's in his hometown of Toronto with the help of some of his closest friends, including longtime friend and rumored girlfriend Serena Williams. The 34-year-old tennis star was on hand at the event with his mom Sandi Graham, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith, along with chef Susur Lee. And in May, he opened an exclusive sports club in Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, dedicating the project to his late grandparents.

Drake also opened an exclusive sports club in Toronto’s Air Canada Centre Photo: Instagram/@champangepapi

4) He got a front row seat at Fashion Week (with Anna!)

The well-dressed rapper spent time at New York Fashion Week last month. One of his most notable appearances was at the Serena Williams Signature Collection show, where he sat front row with fashion icon and Serena's mentor Anna Wintour. The former Degrassi star also attended the Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 presentation, where he posted a photo with singer Lorde, that set the internet on fire. "Wifey (low key)" he captioned the image, that featured him and the 18-year-old singer standing side by side.

With "wifey" Lorde Photo: Getty Images

5) Tom Ford is calling his name

Designer Tom Ford recently announced that he will dedicate a shade of lipstick to the rapper. "Drake" is part of the designer's Lipstick & Boys collection. The burgundy lipstick will be available starting October 30. That comes on the heels of the news that Drake is teaming up with outerwear designer Canada Goose in conjunction with his own clothing line October's Very Own (OVO) for the release of limited edition winter apparel. The line includes a men's Foxe bomber jacket ($1,125) a Chilliwack bomber for women ($895) and a baseball cap all available on his 29th birthday, October 24.





Drake even has his own winter apparel line Photo: Instagram/@champangepapi

We're feeling warmer and more beautiful already, thanks to Drake!