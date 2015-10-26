Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry at the 'Spectre' premiere: Watch live

Watch Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry as they hit the red carpet for the world premiere of the new James Bond film Spectre in London.

The royals are expected to meet 007 star Daniel Craig as well as co-stars Monica Bellucci, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz and Naomie Harris.

The popular threesome will be on hand for the Bond debut at Royal Albert Hall Photo: Getty Images

It's been a busy few days for the young royals. Prince William and his wife helped host China's President Xi Jinping, including attending a state banquet where Kate stunned in an heirloom tiara. The royal couple also headed to Scotland – and stopped for a romantic evening in St Andrews, where they first fell in love – where they spent a day in the city of Dundee.

Live streaming begins at 5pm GMT / 1pm Eastern! Watch here: