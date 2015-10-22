Khloé Kardashian and her husband NBA player Lamar Odom have called off their divorce. The reality TV star's lawyer has formally asked a judge to withdraw the petition that would end the couple's marriage.



Khloé, 31, originally filed for divorce in late 2013, but she and Lamar did not sign off on the documents until July of this year. The papers had not yet been processed due to a backlog in Los Angeles.

Khloé filed for divorce in 2013, but now the couple have decided to put it on hold Photo: Getty Images



TMZ reports that Lamar, who is currently in a Los Angeles hospital continuing his recovery after being found unconscious last week, and his still-wife Khloé both signed the documents taken to court on Wednesday morning on their behalf.



Meanwhile, Khloé has remained by the former NBA player's side, traveling with him by helicopter from Las Vegas, where he was initially hospitalized, to Los Angeles on Monday.











The reality TV star this week thanked the doctors and nurses who have been helping Lamar on the road to recovery Photo: Getty Images



Khloé had remained silent on Lamar's hospitalization until Wednesday, when she released a statement on her website. "The past week has been incredibly difficult," she wrote. "I am so thankful to family, friends and fans, who have sent nothing but prayers and well wishes to Lamar." She then went on to express her gratitude to "the amazing doctors and nurses for their kindness and diligent work" who cared for Lamar at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.



The popular Kardashian continued: "You can never be prepared for an experience like this, but without the outpouring of love and endless prayers that Lamar has received and the strength I was given from my loved ones, it would have been difficult to endure."