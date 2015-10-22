First Lady Michelle Obama previews Justin Bieber's new single "Sorry"

FLOTUS isn't sorry for being a Justin Bieber fan! The First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama gave fans a sneak peak of the 21-year-old's latest single "Sorry" before its release on Thursday via Instagram.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

When you show up underdressed.  #KingBach #Bettermakeroom #firstlady @justinbieber #sorry4days A video posted by KingBach (@kingbach) on Oct 19, 2015 at 2:08pm PDT

In the video, shot by Vine celebrity King Bach, the 51-year-old is seen laughing in the White House with some of her associates when the internet star shows up a little underdressed. As he moonwalks out of the room, Justin's new single plays in the background.

Michelle and the King Bach shot the silly video for President Obama's #BetterMakeRoom initiative. Even though FLOTUS helped Justin generate some buzz, the "What Do You Mean" singer has been counting down the days until the singles release. "Who's ready for Sorry I know I am @skrillex @bloodpop #3days," the singer captioned next to a clip featuring him and the single's producer Skrillex doing an acoustic performance of the single.

who's ready for sorry I know I Am ✈️✈️✈️✈️ @skrillex @bloodpop #3days A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 20, 2015 at 2:46pm PDT

The song features Justin singing the lyrics "Is it too late now to say sorry, yeah I know I let you down. Is it too late to say sorry now?" So far, the chatter about “Sorry” has been positive, with words like “sexy” and “catchy” being thrown around to describe it. This is definitely good news for Justin, who recently took to Instagram to say: “If you don't like ‘Sorry’ I will punch myself in the face repeatedly.”

The single officially premieres on U.S. radio Thursday at 4pm ET. The tune is the third single off of the pop stars newest album Purpose, which is set for a November 13 release date.