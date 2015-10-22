Michael J. Fox reunites with castmates to celebrate ‘Back to the Future’ day

Michael J. Fox and the cast of Back to the Future II have reunited today to celebrate the day that Marty McFly time traveled to in the cult film that was released over 25 years ago.

In the 1989 film, the protagonist Marty took a trip forward in time to October 21, 2015, in order to save his children. Reminiscing about the movie, the cast spoke to Today about the film’s predictions and what they thought the world would look like 26 years later.

Michael J. Fox reunited with the Back to the Future cast for the special day Photo: Instagram/@todayshow

Laughing with his former co-stars about his character’s hairline, Michael said: "One prediction that Back to the Future II got right was that Marty McFly would have a receding hairline,” he said jokingly pulling his hair back.

Co-stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson joined the 54-year-old actor as they discussed the expectations the film had for this year which included hoverboards, fingerprint recognition, flying cars and self-tying shoelaces.

Although the film didn’t predict everything correctly, what does remain true is that the film is still as popular as ever 26 years later. “It was a great script,” said Lea, who played Marty’s mother Lorraine. “I just thought it was a crazy story and it was a perfect script.”

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd starred in the film together 26 years ago Photo: Getty Images

Also praising the script writing, Christopher, who played Doctor Emmett Brown, said the experience was monumental. He mentioned: "Here we are 30 years later and it doesn’t seem to have lost any momentum.”

One prophecy that many people are still waiting on is the film’s prediction that the Chicago Cubs will win this year’s World Series. Despite Miami not having a baseball team in 1989, it was foreseen that the Cubs would beat Miami to go on and win the competition. As it stands, the Cubs are in the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.