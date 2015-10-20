Kelly Clarkson and rising star Ben Haenow duet: Watch their new music video

Kelly Clarkson has teamed up with British TV talent for her latest collaboration. The U.K.'s X Factor champion Ben Haenow duets with Grammy Award winner Kelly on "Second Hand Heart," which is the first track from his debut album.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

The video, filmed on location in Nashville, sees Ben making a cross-country trip to see Kelly, who is at her home awaiting his arrival. Ben hitchhikes, cycles and runs across the city to see the singer before they are reunited on her doorstep at the end of the song.





Kelly co-stars with up-and-comer Ben in the "Second Hand Heart" video Photo: Twitter /@Bhaenow

It was announced in September that Ben and Kelly had collaborated on the track together, with Kelly explaining that she was thrilled to be featured on Ben's debut album.

The "Because of You" singer, who is pregnant with her second child, said: "I fell in love with "Second Hand Heart"with the first listen! Lyrically and musically, it is right up my alley. I am excited and honored to be a part of Ben's first single from his first album!"

Ben, in return, thanked the original American Idol winner for joining him. "Her voice is insane," said Ben. "I Instantly knew this was the first single."





The collaboration comes after Ben won the British version of The X Factor Photo: Twitter/@Bhaenow

Since the early summer, Ben has been hard at work in the recording studio in London and L.A., working on original material with top industry songwriters. "I didn't want to do an entire album where I was just taking songs from other people," explained Ben, who won a landslide victory on The X Factor last year. "I wanted to be in control too and have an influence so it was a record I was 100 per cent proud and happy putting out."

"Second Hand Heart" combines pop melodies with a subtle country-folk undertone – something that Texas-born Kelly can relate to.