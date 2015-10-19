Oliver Hudson talks teaming up with sister Kate on Halloween and Fabletics

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson are two of the coolest siblings in Hollywood so it comes as no surprise that their annual Halloween bash is one of the most fun invites to score. Though this year’s party is not set, Kate’s big brother shared some insight into their family's favorite holiday.

“Kate has a theme. She usually does a theme,” Oliver told HELLO! at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades. “She's a hot, little number, and she's going to do things that are going to make her and her friends look as sexy as can be. So it's always like, airline stewardesses, or there was a Game of Thrones theme where they were all like Khaleesi. So there's been many, many themes.”

Oliver admitted he lets Kate pay for their Halloween bashes Photo: Getty Images

As for the Scream Queens ’ star’s idea for his costume, he will be the furthest thing from ‘hot.’ The 39-year-old continued, “I want to do a full prosthetic like fat suit, to where no one even knows who I am or recognizes me throughout the entire party.”

Clearly they make a such a great team that Oliver recently teamed up with the 36-year-old on her Fabletics activewear line as the men’s line spokesperson. “We had never done anything together acting wise, producing wise, this is something, an opportunity came up to where we could do something together and work together,” he shared. “It fit within the brand and we are an athletic family, and it's just a great opportunity for Katie and I to work together and create together.”

Oliver had fun with daughter Rio at Saturday's event Photo: Getty Images

And though Kate recently opened up about splitting from ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy, Oliver, who brought his adorable daughter Rio to the classic, has no doubt that any guy is lucky to be with his sister. “You know Kate. Kate is who she is. You see her. There is no front, she is who she is,” he said. “She is that light and that beauty, and spirit that you get to see.”

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic drew a number of celebrities to Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and January Jones. While most were there to sip champagne, catch up with friends and stomp on divots, the event was slightly more meaningful for the Parenthood star. “I grew up riding horses. We have a ranch in Colorado. We have eight horses,” he reminisced. “At the end of our property there is this polo field that people all across the world come and play. We go and watch polo every Saturday during the summer.”