'Great British Bake Off' winner Nadiya Hussain talks her sweet success and her 'dreamboat' husband

It certainly is good to be Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain! The 30-year-old is opening up about how her life has changed since winning the BBC series that was also the most-watched television show of the year in an exclusive shoot with her family: husband Abdal and their children Musa, 9, Dawud, 8, and Maryam, 5, in HELLO! magazine. And Nadiya said that she is ready for the next chapter of her life – despite nearly quitting the show before she even made her debut.

Nadiya with her family share her sweet success Photo: HELLO!

“Before I did Bake Off, I did wonder if, after 10 years of being at home, I was work ready. When I was called for the final 12, I nearly rang to tell them I couldn’t do it," she says. "My speech when I won came from somewhere deep. It was all about the boundaries I put on myself. But with each week of Bake Off another boundary fell away until I felt completely open and free to run as far as I wanted. I feel there’s nothing I can't do."

Along with this big win, Nadiya and her family's life is bound to change. “I know life will change completely now, and I think we’re all ready for it as a family. For me, I just want to keep baking and cooking," she adds. "I’d love to do telly and write a book and whatever else comes along, nothing’s sealed yet. None of this feels like work, it feels like fun. I’m having such an amazing time, I never imagined I would enjoy it so much. I want to grab it with both hands and say 'It’s mine!’”

Nadiya being the champion is also significant on so many other levels.She reflects how her cultural heritage has supposedly turned her into a very modern role model. "From everyone’s responses it seems I’m representing Muslims, Bangladeshis, Luton, Leeds, stay-at-home mums, wives, mothers, the list seems to get bigger," she says. "But it’s actually a fantastic thing that so many people on so many levels can relate to me. That feels like quite a privilege."

Her husband Abdal is also enjoying the perks of her win. In the interview, Nadiya also talks about his new heartthrob status, which he gained after appearing at the final. “I believe he’s what you’d call a dreamboat, that’s what it says in the papers," she jokes. "Or 'the Hottie with the Cappucino Skin!’ That’s what I call him now. "It’s not all that surprising though because he is lovely and quite handsome."

