Cindy Crawford and Matt Bomer are too beautiful for James Corden: Video

James Corden threw fruit at two of the most beautiful people in the world! During The Late Late Show on Thursday night, the British comedian had the audience in stitches as he played a game of "Flinch" with gorgeous guests Cindy Crawford and Matt Bomer.

James joked that Cindy and Matt were "too beautiful" to interview Photo: CBS

The object of the game is to remain calm and cool, and try not to flinch while the host shoots fruit at you when you least expect it. So, first up was American Horror Story: Hotel star Matt, who took his position behind a clear plastic window while Cindy and James loaded a tomato into the launching machine. Overall, Matt was a good sport – even when he later ended with fresh guacamole on his suit after an avocado launch.

But not all the show's action made the audience flinch. After starting his sit-down interview with Matt and Cindy, talk show host James became entranced by the beauty of his high-cheekboned guests, leading to a hilarious daydream where the trio are in bed wearing stripey PJs – a situation that (what else?) leads to a slow-mo pillow fight.

Cindy may be too beautiful to interview, but that didn't stop the 49-year-old supermodel from appearing in Los Angeles where she signed copies of her new book Becoming: by Cindy Crawford for crowds of fans earlier in the day.

And there's a chance she won't be the only one in the family signing autographs. During an interview with Net-a-Porter's The Edit, Cindy shared what it is like to watch her 14-year-old daughter Kaia follow in her modeling footsteps.

"I don’t want her to feel in competition with me," she shared. "Although I’ll tease her, and say, ‘You have my old hair – give it back!’ Or, ‘Give me back my legs!’ But she’ll be fine… She’s much more together and worldly than I was at her age.”