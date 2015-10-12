Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town launches her own clothing line

Karen Fairchild is bringing a little bit of country to the world of fashion! The 46-year-old Little Big Town musician is partnering with EVINE Live for the debut of her brand new clothing line.



Photo: Fair Child by Karen Fairchild



Fair Child by Karen Fairchild will feature a range of sexy, bold pieces that are inspired by the artist's personal sense of style. Karen worked closely with the team at EVINE Live to deliver the new label, described as "Nashville-inspired with a rock 'n' roll sensibility."

“Fair Child is a blend of everything I love,” Karen shared in a statement. “It’s a collection of rich textures, details and embellishments in iconic pieces that are easy to wear, glamorous and affordable. These versatile pieces are made to be worn together through mixing, matching and layering.”

The line will debut on October 27 Photo: Getty Images

The range will include the kinds of tops, bottoms, jackets, dresses and statement pieces that will make it simple for fashion fans to mix up their looks just like the country star. "Can't wait to show you all the fun, glamorous, rocker pieces that you can wear everyday," Karen said in a video message.

She'll unveil her new label on October 27 at 8pm and 9pm ET on the EVINE Live network via cable and satellite. The event will also stream online at www.evine.com.

Of course, fashion isn't the only thing on the country star's mind, of course. Karen and the rest of her Grammy-award winning group are currently on the road for their Pain Killer tour.

