Gwyneth Paltrow approves of Taylor Swift being daughter Apple's role model

R-E-S-P-E-C-T! Gwyneth Paltrow thinks it’s time for women to rule in Hollywood in a way that they never have before. “If you look, there's a change in discussion, as you've seen, in the last year or so. Women are really coming together, being brave in voicing their hurts, their opinions, their trials and tribulations,” the 43-year-old Academy Award winning actress told HELLO! before taking the stage at Variety’s Women of Power luncheon in Beverly Hills on Friday. “And they're saying, we're going to talk about this, regardless of how we're going to be perceived.”

Gwyneth stunned in a white Brandon Maxwell dress Photo: Getty Images

The GOOP founder believes it is important for young women to have strong, positive female role models, and her 11-year-old daughter Apple already has her own #squadgoals when it comes to choosing one. “She loves Taylor Swift, and for me, that's such a great sign,” she said. “Taylor is a girl who's incredibly talented. She writes her own music. She's not naked on the red carpet. She's an incredibly astute business woman, so with role models like that, she can't go wrong.”

Gwyneth's daughter Apple credits Taylor (here with Moses) as her role model Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

The Iron Man actress, who wore a stunningly beautiful Brandon Maxwell dress, was introduced before her speech on behalf of L.A. Kitchen by her close friend Ryan Murphy. “She is just such a good person. She has such a good heart. She is such a fantastic mother. She tries and 100 percent of the time, succeeds in always doing the right thing,” he said about the star, who is also the godmother to his son Ford. “She is more than a friend to me. She is a teacher on how to parent, on how to not read the internet because it's all projection.”

During her speech to the room at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills filled with many other influential women including Jenna Dewan Tatum, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey, the mother of two spoke about her own struggles as a young actress trying to break into Hollywood. “The women that I grew up around, they seemed to feel their power, but they also seemed to shy away from the full expression of it, or they expressed it in unthreatening ways that were not disruptive,” she shared. “When I was a young woman in Hollywood, if you were a woman focused on building your career, you were labeled, ‘ambitious.’ And it was a bad word. It was said with disgust. ‘She's sooo ambitious.’ So I was decidedly not.”

The mom of two took the stage in front of many influential women Photo: REX

Gwyneth continued to say that it is possible “to be a woman who is intelligent, thoughtful, articulate, and vicious, while being a woman who is maternal, nurturing, sexual, and for other women.” Before being met with a loud round of applause, she added: “I believe that we are those fully integrated women. I know my daughter will be that woman. My fellow honorees, Salma Hayek, Susan Wojcicki and Anna Kendrick are those women. And Oprah Winfrey, the original trailblazer, is the mother of us all. So I encourage every one of you in this room to make it your business to support and champion the women and girls in your lives, in your communities, because collectively, we are able to make incredible change.”

The GOOP founder hung with her own idol, Oprah Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

The blonde beauty attended the event with her boyfriend, and Ryan’s producing partner, Brad Falchuk , who was beaming while Gwyneth made her speech.