Selma Blair on playing Kris Jenner: 'She's amazingly likable'

Everyone adores Kris Jenner, especially Selma Blair, who will be playing the 59-year-old reality star in the upcoming FX mini-series American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson. “I happen to love Kris,” the 43-year-old actress told HELLO! at the Operation Smile Gala in Beverly Hills. “I found her to be endearing, extremely intelligent, warm and generous. I don’t have enough good things to say about her. She is wonderful, and I don’t think I knew just how amazingly likable she is and how giving.”

Selma and Kris met for the first time in May Photo: Getty Images

American Crime Story, which will be produced by Glee creator Ryan Murphy, follows the O.J. Simpson murder trial which riveted the country in 1995 after the slaying of the former NFL player's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman. Back then, Kris Jenner was the wife of O.J.'s defense attorney Robert Kardashian – who is the late father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian.

“It was 'plain' Kris Jenner in the 90s," Selma said. "I remember really following the O.J. Simpson case and really feeling tremendously for Ron Goldman’s family and Nicole Brown Simpson – and it’s important to keep remembering. Kris may be a small part in this show, but I was happy to just be a part of Ryan’s vision for it.”

Selma told us her 4-year-old son Arthur helped pick out her dress for the Operation Smile Gala Photo: Getty Images

In addition to her acting career, Selma has been busy raising her 4-year-old son Arthur, who already has a keen fashion sense. He helped her pick out the stunning yellow Oscar de la Renta gown that she wore. “My son loved it! He said, ‘Wear that one mommy.’ We had caught a caterpillar, I actually put on my Instagram that it came off its chrysalis today, and it looked like this dress!”

Apparently little Arthur isn’t shy about sharing his opinions with his mom. “He’s very opinionated," she said with a laugh. "He’s totally my child, and I’ll have to teach him some manners because mama doesn’t know any.”

American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, which stars Selma along with John Travolta, Connie Britton and Cuba Gooding Jr., will premiere on FX in February, 2016.