Glee star Naya Rivera and husband Ryan Dorsey's baby name has been revealed. The newlyweds, whose baby news was revealed on Wednesday, have called their new bundle of joy Josey Hollis Dorsey – and Naya has shared her happiness on Instagram.

Naya and Ryan welcomed their son last Thursday Photo: Getty Images

While Naya hasn't yet posted any pics of her new son, who was born on September 17, she did share a picture of her "push present": a gold "Josey" necklace. "Gift from my guys," she captioned the snapshot.

Gifts from my guys @dorseyryan ❤️❤️ Una foto publicada por Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) el 2 de Oct de 2015 a la(s) 10:51 PDT

The couple kept their baby news a secret for almost two weeks, but the 28-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to thank fans for their support.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and sweet messages!" she tweeted.

The couple married in July 2014 on the beach of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Naya, who had recently broken off her engagement to rapper Big Sean, said "I do" in front of just 12 guests. The bride wore a bespoke lace gown by Monique Lhuillier that featured romantic long sleeves and an open back.

A photo posted by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on Aug 5, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

Naya and Ryan, who had been friends for four years, married on the actor's 31st birthday on July 19. Seven months after their secret wedding, the actress, who is best known for playing cheerleader Santana on Glee, took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting.

Posting a 'bun in the oven' image with a link to a message on her personal website, Naya wrote: "Surprise! We're having a baby. Ryan and I feel so blessed and can't wait to welcome the newest member of our family."