The Fresh Prince is back! It's been a decade since he released any new music but Will Smith has returned to his rapping roots on a remix of a song called "Fiesta" by Bomba Estereo.

Will Smith Photo: Getty Images

The four-time Grammy winner raps in English and Spanish on the track, which was released on Friday, October 2, introducing himself as "Big Will" and name-checks Sofia Vergara (calling her "Sofie").

The action hero discovered Bomba Estereo on a recent trip to Colombia and then asked to work with the group.

"When I was told that Will Smith wanted to collaborate on a remix with Bomba, I couldn't believe it," band founder Simon Mejia said in a statement. "This opportunity to work with Will was beyond anything we have dreamed of.... It's just magic."

"Fiesta" is nominated for Record of the Year at next month's Latin Grammy Awards and Will shared a photo with the group on his Facebook page, congratulating them on their two nominations (the group's album Amanecer is up for Best Alternative Music Album).

Felicidades to BOMBA ESTEREO on their Latin Grammy Nominations! Posted by Will Smith on Wednesday, 23 September 2015

Earlier this year "Getting Jiggy With It" singer, 47, revealed that he'd hit the recording studio to work on some new songs with Kanye West.

"I spent a week or so with 'Ye and we went into the studio a couple of times and he's trying to get me gassed up," he told Ryan Seacrest in February. "As a person, I'm very different, trying to say the things that I want to say."

But Will, who stars in the upcoming superhero movie Suicide Squad , wasn't sure about making a return to music.

"I can't say for certain. I don't want to say, 'Yeah I'm gonna do it!' and then get in there and suck. I'm going to stay cautiously optimistic."

The Fresh Prince has certainly been dusting off his rapping skills lately. So far this year he's performed on The Ellen Show, The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show.

Listen to the song below.