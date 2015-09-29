New mom Jessica Biel speaks out about women's health education

Jessica Biel took the stage at the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York City on Monday, September 28, with an important message for women. Wearing a knee-length black-and-white floral-print dress, the new mom, who welcomed son Silas, with husband Justin Timberlake in April, spoke on behalf of the Then Who Will campaign.

Jessica Biel Photo: Getty Images

The Woman Care Global campaign seeks to encourage females of all ages to learn more about their bodies and the social and health issues that affect them. "It's about pulling women's reproductive issues out of the shadows," Jessica said of the campaign which is based on the idea of "if you don't tell them, then who will."

She continued: "Education for everyone is empowerment, if we can provide the access and the resources for the correct information, and the correct education, not only women, but everyone can choose to better their life and make the right decisions for themselves and their families."

Jessica, 33, admitted her own lack of knowledge when she was thinking about having her own family and started looking for information about going off birth control. "I had no idea," she admitted. "I felt so embarrassed … I knew nothing."

Charlize Theron Photo: Getty Images

Charlize Theron, 40, also attended the Clinton Global Initiative meeting on Sunday and spoke alongside Microsoft founder Bill Gates during a panel about preventative health care. The South African-born Oscar winner, who adopted a baby girl named August last month, said, "Together, we can actually be the generation that stops AIDS."

Chelsea Clinton was also among the speakers at the event. The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a busy weekend – she celebrated daughter Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky's first birthday with her family in New York City on Saturday, September 26, and shared a sweet photo of her baby girl on Twitter.