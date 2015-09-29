Cyndi Lauper on going country and being a voice for the LGBT community

Since her breakthrough in the 1980s, Cyndi Lauper has sold more than 50 million records, with hit singles including "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "True Colors." She’s also one of just 20 artists to achieve 'GET' status – winning Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards.

“I was amazed I was able to make a living as a singer and songwriter,” she reminisced in an interview with HELLO! magazine, as she revealed that it has actually been her career lows that have helped her branch out into new adventures.

"I've always wanted to do a country album," Cyndi told HELLO! magazine Photo: Getty Images

“I’m not afraid that if I do something my career might be ruined, because it’s been ruined so many times!” she explained. The pop icon has acted, competed on Celebrity Apprentice, released a blues album and appeared in her own reality TV show, Still So Unusual. And next up for the risk-taker may be a country music album. “I’ve always wanted to do one and to continue growing and learning as a singer,” Cyndi said, who currently lives in New York City with her Law & Order star husband David Thornton and their son Declyn.

Her most recent success is writing the score for stage musical Kinky Boots, which, after opening on Broadway in 2012 and scooping six Tony awards (with Cyndi becoming the first solo woman to win the Best Original Score trophy) has now landed in London for a U.K. run.

She wrote the award-winning score for Broadway musical Kinky Boots, which is now playing in London Photo:Getty Images

Based on the 2005 film, it tells the story of a factory owner who saves his company by making shoes for drag queens. And there were two clear reasons why she jumped at the chance to write the score. “I liked the movie, and I love shoes!" she enthused.

Cyndi, here in 1984, became an instant icon thanks to her catchy pop songs and thrift shop glam wardrobe Photo: Getty Images

In fact, she's just launched a footwear range, the True Colors collection, with proceeds going to benefit LGBT youth. “I’m a friend and family member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, and I’ve seen struggles,” she said. “When I hear people saying ‘Oh, we’re all free except for you and you’ – we can’t allow that stuff to happen again. Everybody should be allowed to be who they really are.”

Kinky Boots is showing at London’s Adelphi Theatre; visit kinkybootsthemusical.co.uk

Read the full story in this week's HELLO! magazine, available via digital download or on Friday at all Barnes & Noble stores and selected newsstands.