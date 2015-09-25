Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross share first photo of baby Jagger Snow Ross

Nice to meet you Jagger Snow! Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' 8-week-old daughter Jagger Snow Ross made her social media debut today. The 30-year-old mom took to her Instagram to show off a family photo featuring her and Evan's new bundle.

A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on Sep 24, 2015 at 10:37am PDT

"Jagger Snow Ross!! We love her so much!!! She is beyond everything!!! I have the best baby daddy @realevanross In the world. Love you," she captioned the family snapshot that shows their adorable little girl wearing a white tutu. Evan also took to his social media account to share the photo adding: "Jagger Snow Ross! Everyone!!!! Everyday has been the best day!!! such a wonderful blessing. Love you @ashlesssimpsonross best mommy in the world."

The couple welcomed Jagger into the world on July 30. Jagger is the first child for Evan and Ashlee. The couple are also raising Ashlee's son Bronx, 6, from her previous relationship with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

Ashlee and Evan were married in August 2014 during an intimate ceremony at Evan's mother Diana Ross' Connecticut home. Earlier this summer, the 27-year-old shared pictures from his and Ashlee's beautiful wedding day.

#reflections of such a beautiful wedding. Me and my amazing wife @ashleesimpsonross. At my mothers house in Greenwich Connecticut! And now I can't wait to meet my little baby girl A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on Jul 27, 2015 at 5:51pm PDT

"#reflections of such a beautiful wedding. Me and my amazing wife @ashleesimpsonross. At my mother's house in Greenwich Connecticut! And now I can't wait to meet my little baby girl," he captioned the picture of him and Ashlee walking with Bronx.